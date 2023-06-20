Singapore tops list of costliest cities for goods, services aimed at the wealthy

Singapore for the first time became the most expensive city for goods and services for wealthy people, overtaking Hong Kong, London and New York, according to a report on Tuesday.

Cars and essential health insurance in Singapore are 133% and 109% more expensive than the global average, among 12 consumer goods and eight services that reflect the spending patterns of high-net-worth individuals, according to Julius Baer's Global Wealth and Lifestyle report this year.

The politically stable and tax-friendly city-state was one of the first Asian cities to significantly ease pandemic restrictions, and has started to see an influx of wealth.