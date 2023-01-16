    বাংলা

    Indonesia football stampede trial begins

    A court in Surabaya will hear charges against five people, including three police officials and one security officer, and a match organiser.

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 07:22 AM

     An Indonesian court on Monday began a trial of a handful of police officers and football match organisers on charges of criminal negligence for their role in one of the world's deadliest soccer stadium stampedes in Java last October.

    The disaster, in which 135 people died, occurred after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, sparking questions about safety provisions and the use of tear gas, a crowd-control measure banned by soccer's global governing body, FIFA.

    A court in Surabaya will hear charges against five people, including three police officials and one security officer, and a match organiser. If found guilty, they face a maximum prison sentence of five years.

    The trial is being held via teleconference due to security concerns, said court spokesperson Agung Pranata.

    Indonesia's human rights commission, which conducted an investigation into the stampede last November, found police fired 45 rounds of tear gas into the crowd at the end of the match, causing panic that led to the stampede. Investigators concluded that excessive and indiscriminate use of tear gas was the main trigger behind the deadly crush.

    The commission said locked doors, an overcapacity stadium and failure to properly implement safety procedures exacerbated the death toll.

    A lawyer for the match organiser from Arema, one of the soccer clubs involved in the match, said his client denied all charges.

    "If there is negligence it should be on the police, who fired the tear gas, not us," said Sudarman, the lawyer.

    Lawyers for the police and security officers on trial were not immediately available for comment.

    After the incident Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced that all football league matches would be suspended, and that Kanjuruhan stadium would be demolished and rebuilt.

    League matches have since resumed in the Southeast Asian nation, but without any spectators.

    RELATED STORIES
    Labourers march towards the National Monument (Monas) complex during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 14, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2
    An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the unrest at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry smelter, which involved protesters, workers and security personnel
    Chinese vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea on March 27, 2021.
    Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel
    A warship, maritime patrol plane and drone had been deployed to monitor the Chinese vessel, the Indonesian navy chief said
    Sri Lankan Police stand guard in front of the Supreme Court, while the party members of the deposed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led United National Party handover a petition against the President Maithripala Sirisena's decision to sack the parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 12, 2018.
    Sri Lanka Catholic Church hails SC order for ex-president
    The court ordered the country’s former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people
    Benny Tjokrosaputro walks after a hearing on the allegation of manipulating investment decisions at a state insurance firm Asabri, at the court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 12, 2023.
    Indonesian businessman fined over $370m for stock manipulation
    Prosecutors accused Benny Tjokrosaputro of controlling Asabri's investment decisions between 2012 and 2019, that led to state losses of 22.78 trillion rupiah

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher