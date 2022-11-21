    বাংলা

    Indonesia quake kills more than 50, wounds hundreds, destroys homes

    Seven hundred more were injured in the quake that rattled the country’s West Java province

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 09:43 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 09:43 AM

    A 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed more than 50 people and wounded hundreds in Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, with rescuers trying to reach survivors trapped under the rubble as aftershocks hit.

    West Java GovernorRidwan Kamil confirmed 56 deaths from the quake, whose epicentre was the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta.

    The national disaster agency (BNPB), whose data lagged behind local officials on the ground on Monday, told a news conference up to 700 people had been injured and more than 300 homes damaged or destroyed.

    Electricity was down in the area and disrupting communications efforts, Herman Suherman, a government official from Cianjur, said, adding that people in the area of Cugenang were unable to be evacuated because of a landslide blocking access.

    Footage from news channel Metro TV showed what appeared to be hundreds of victims being treated in one hospital parking lot and some buildings in Cianjur reduced almost entirely to rubble as worried residents huddled outside.

    Other TV channels showed victims hooked up to intravenous drips and being treated on the sidewalk.

    Officials were still working to determine the full extent of the damage caused by Monday's quake, which struck on land in Cianjur at a depth of 10 km, according to the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG).

    Muchlis, who was in Cianjur when the quake hit, said he felt "a huge tremor" and the walls and ceiling of his office building were damaged.

    "I was very shocked. I worried there would be another quake," Muchlis told Metro TV, adding that people ran out of their houses, some fainting and vomiting in response.

    In less than two hours after the quake, 25 aftershocks had been recorded, BMKG said, adding there were concerns about the potential for more landslides in the event of heavy rain.

    In Jakarta, some people evacuated offices in the central business district, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

    Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

    In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coastline, more than half of them in Indonesia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Anwar Ibrahim and other Pakatan Harapan leaders hold a news conference regarding Malaysia’s general election results at Subang Jaya, Malaysia, November 20, 2022. Reuters
    Malaysia's political manoeuvring begins after indecisive election
    Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former PM Muhyiddin Yassin each said they could form a government with support from other parties
    Supporters of Perikatan Nasional watch a video stream for live results of Malaysia's 15th general election at a hotel in Shah Alam, Malaysia November 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
    Malaysia faces hung parliament in election race
    Support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in a general election
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with his daughter, inspects an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on Nov 19, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test
    He introduces his daughter to the world for the first time in striking photos showing the pair hand-in-hand before the launch of the country's largest ballistic missile the day before
    Malaysian Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob stands in a line to vote during Malaysia's 15th general election in Bera, Pahang, Malaysia November 19, 2022.
    Malaysia votes in general election
    The election may fail to end the recent phase of political instability in the Southeast Asian nation as polls have predicted no clear winner

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher