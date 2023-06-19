Why are Thailand's talks with Myanmar causing a regional stir?

Thailand's effort to persuade its neighbours to re-engage with Myanmar's ostracised ruling generals has received a lukewarm response, with concern that it could undermine the official peace effort of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN MYANMAR?

Myanmar is mired in violence and instability stemming from the military's 2021 coup and its lethal suppression of pro-democracy protests, during which hundreds of people have been killed and many thousands arrested, with widespread allegations of arbitrary detention, forced disappearances and torture.

A resistance movement allied with a shadow government and several ethnic minority armies has intensified guerrilla attacks on the military, which has responded with artillery and air strikes and has, according to United Nations experts, committed atrocities against the civilian population. The UN says more than a million people have been displaced. The junta says it is fighting "terrorists".

WHAT IS ASEAN'S ROLE?

The 10-member ASEAN bloc agreed to a peace plan with Myanmar's junta two years ago, but there has been scant progress in advancing the "five-point consensus", as the plan is known.

The bloc has barred Myanmar's generals from joining ASEAN-hosted international summits until they demonstrate a commitment to implement the agreement, which includes ceasing hostilities, allowing inclusive dialogue and granting full access to humanitarian aid.

Patience is wearing thin within ASEAN and despite its policy of non-interference in members' affairs, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia have taken a tough line with the junta in a series of uncharacteristically strong rebukes.