Thai court clears former PM hopeful of violating election law

A Thai court on Wednesday ruled former prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat had not violated election law and could remain a lawmaker, surviving the first of two cases targeting the anti-establishment opposition Move Forward Party.

The Harvard-educated Pita, 43, whose bid to become premier was thwarted by lawmakers allied with the royalist military, was cleared of wrongdoing as the court deemed the company he owned shares in had no broadcast concession and should not be considered a mass media organisation.

The decision will be a boost for the progressive Move Forward, which was the surprise winner of last year's election, courting young and urban voters with its bold agenda to end business monopolies and reform a law that punishes insults of the monarchy with long prison terms.

As the biggest party in parliament, Move Forward remains a long-term threat to the status quo in Thailand, maintaining appeal among liberal and young voters through its charismatic politicians and creative use of social media.