Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state

Relief organisations were awaiting clearance from Myanmar's military rulers on Wednesday to access areas of Rakhine State devastated by a deadly cyclone three days ago, and deliver food and medicine to communities in urgent need.

Hundreds of people are estimated to have been killed in the impoverished region after Cyclone Mocha on Sunday tore down houses, communication towers and bridges with winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph) and triggered a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.

Residents contacted by Reuters said no help had arrived even days after the storm and volunteers were digging through debris to search for the missing.

One resident who declined to be identified for safety reasons said about 400 people had died and more were at risk of dying "for not having food, purified water and emergency treatment. There are no ... search and rescue teams."