ASEAN struggles for unity on Myanmar conflict

ASEAN, which includes Myanmar among its 10 members, has pushed, without success, for the implementation of a five-point peace plan agreed with the junta shortly after a coup in early 2021.

No Myanmar representatives were present in this week's meeting. Junta officials have been barred from high-level ASEAN meetings due to the lack of progress on the plan, which calls for a halt to violence and talks between the military and its pro-democracy opponents.

The inability to exert more influence over the junta has fed long-held doubts about ASEAN's effectiveness as a regional political bloc.

ASEAN chair Indonesia on Wednesday urged the group's foreign ministers to remain united in tackling the escalating violence in Myanmar.

Malaysia, a vocal critic of the junta, urged ASEAN to strongly condemn the junta's actions, including violence.

"I pressed for a stronger statement on this issue to be included in the joint communique of the ASEAN ministerial meeting," Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Several Southeast Asian nations have passed through periods of military rule, and avoiding criticism of fellow members has been a hallmark of ASEAN's diplomacy for years, though Myanmar has tested patience more than most.

ASEAN is also this week holding meetings with envoys from the United States, China, Russia and other major partners.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet Chinese diplomat Wang Yi later on Thursday, the latest in a series of interactions between the rival powers.