Thailand confident aid effort will lead to Myanmar crisis dialogue

The ultimate goal was to bring the conflict under control and open up dialogue channels.

"We don't want to see a Myanmar that is destabilised further," he said, adding the process must be "effective, credible and transparent".

The initiative, endorsed last week by ASEAN foreign ministers and a representative from Myanmar, will see the Thai and Myanmar Red Cross deliver supplies on the ground under the observation of ASEAN's humanitarian aid body.

Myanmar has been locked in conflict since the military seized power in 2021, upending a decade of tentative democracy and reform. The United Nations says at least 2.6 million people have been displaced by fighting and more than 18 million people are in need of assistance.

ASEAN's peace plan, which Myanmar's generals agreed to in April 2021, has yet to advance, with frustration in the bloc about the junta's lack of commitment. Central to the plan is dialogue between rival forces, which the generals call "terrorists" and refuse to engage with.