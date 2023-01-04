    বাংলা

    Myanmar junta to free more than 7,000 prisoners under amnesty

    It is not immediately clear if any political detainees would be freed

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 08:09 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 08:09 AM

    Myanmar's military government will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the Southeast Asian country's independence day, state broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday.

    MRTV said prisoners convicted of murder and rape, or jailed for charges related to explosives, unlawful association, weapons, drugs and corruption, would not be released.

    It was not immediately clear if any political detainees would be freed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar's General Min Aung Hlaing takes part during a parade to mark the 72nd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar Mar 27, 2017.
    Myanmar junta hits out at critics
    The junta chief also thanks others for ‘positively’ cooperating, noting how it is working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand
    Map of Vietnam. Screenshot taken from Google Maps
    Rescuers try to save Vietnam boy trapped in concrete pile 
    The 10-year boy fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve
    A passenger wearing a face mask and face shield for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks towards a counter in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 14, 2021.
    Manila airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut
    The ageing Ninoy Aquino international airport was early on Monday handling a maximum 15 arrivals per hour compared to 20 during normal operations
    Ninoy Aquino International Airport aerial view.
    Flights to and from Manila suspended due to technical issues
    A total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher