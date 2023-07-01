Indonesia's Java escapes 6.4 magnitude quake with few casualties, light damage

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Java on Friday evening, injuring at least 10 people, while one person died of suspected heart attack during the quake, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.

The tremor caused minor damage to hundreds of houses, some offices, health and education facilities scattered in the region of Yogyakarta and Central Java province, the agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Reuters Saturday.