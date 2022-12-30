Indonesia lifts remaining COVID restrictions

Indonesia on Friday removed all remaining measures to control the spread of COVID-19 effective immediately, since most of the country's population already has antibodies against the disease, President Joko Widodo said.

"There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements," the president told a news conference, noting that the decision was taken based on the latest infection figures.

Before the announcement, most mobility restrictions had already been removed for recipients of at least one booster vaccine shot, but authorities still required masks to be worn indoors and use of a COVID tracker app when entering most public spaces.