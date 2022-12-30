    বাংলা

    Indonesia lifts remaining COVID restrictions

    Before the announcement, most mobility restrictions had already been removed for recipients of at least one booster vaccine shot, but authorities still required masks to be worn indoors

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM

    Indonesia on Friday removed all remaining measures to control the spread of COVID-19 effective immediately, since most of the country's population already has antibodies against the disease, President Joko Widodo said.

    "There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements," the president told a news conference, noting that the decision was taken based on the latest infection figures.

    Before the announcement, most mobility restrictions had already been removed for recipients of at least one booster vaccine shot, but authorities still required masks to be worn indoors and use of a COVID tracker app when entering most public spaces.

    Jokowi, as the president is known, urged Indonesians to remain vigilant against the virus, including continuing to wear a mask indoors and when in a crowd.

    At one point Indonesia had Asia's highest rate of infections, but daily cases have fallen to below 1,000 most days in the past week, with hospitalisations and deaths relatively low.

    The world's fourth-most populous country has recorded more than 6.7 million cases overall, with 160,583 fatalities.

    Nearly 75% of Indonesians over the age of 6, or 174.7 million people, have received two vaccine shots and about 68.5 million have had at least one booster injection, according to health ministry data.

    RELATED STORIES
    Anti-coup protesters carry a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed civilian leader, during a march in Yangon, Myanmar on Feb 13, 2021. When a court in Myanmar on Monday, Dec 6, 2021, sentenced Suu Kyi to four years in custody, it closed a chapter on an era of weak and compromised democracy in a Southeast Asian nation long ruled by a military fist.
    Myanmar jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years
    The deposed leader is found guilty of offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar's de facto leader
    A rescue worker walks in front of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino where a fire broke out, in Poipet near the Thailand border, Cambodia, Dec 30, 2022. REUTERS
    8 bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire
    The fire killed at least 27 people a day earlier, with more than 20 people still missing
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo smiles while talking to journalists during a news conference with newly appointed Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Admiral Yudo Margono, after an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec 19, 2022.
    Indonesia issues regulation to replace job creation law
    President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace the controversial law that the Constitutional Court had ruled was flawed in 2021
    Rescue workers help people affected by floods, in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental Province, Philippines, Dec 26, 2022.
    Philippines floods, landslides death toll reaches 44
    Heavy rains submerged villages, towns and highways in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, forcing more than 50,000 people to flee their homes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher