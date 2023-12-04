    বাংলা

    Eleven climbers killed as Indonesia volcano erupts, search on hold

    Marapi is one of the most-active volcanoes on Sumatra island and its most deadly eruption was in April 1979, when 60 people died

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 04:18 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 04:18 AM

    Eleven climbers were found dead in Indonesia on Monday following the eruption of the Marapi volcano in West Sumatra, a rescue official said, as a search to find 12 more missing was temporarily halted over safety concerns.

    Three survivors were found on Monday along with the bodies of the 11 climbers, among 75 in the area at the time of Sunday's eruption, said Jodi Haryawan, spokesperson for the search and rescue team.

    The 2,891 metre (9,485 ft) high volcano spewed ash as high as 3 km into the sky on Sunday.

    Authorities raised the alert to the second-highest level and prohibited residents from going within 3 km of the crater.

    Video footage showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread widely across the sky and cars and roads covered with ash.

    A small eruption on Monday prompted the search to be suspended, Jodi said.

    "It's too dangerous if we continue searching now," he said.

    There were 49 climbers evacuated from the area earlier Monday and many were being treated for burns, he said.

    Marapi is one of the most-active volcanoes on Sumatra island and its most deadly eruption was in April 1979, when 60 people died.

    This year, it erupted between January and February and was spewing ash around 75 metres-1,000 metres from the peak.

    Indonesia sits on the Pacific's so-called "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.

    RELATED STORIES
    A wooden boat that carried Rohingya Muslims is seen off the coast in Sabang, Aceh province, Indonesia, November 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Some 170 Rohingya land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival
    The latest boat arrivals in recent weeks have brought more than 1,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar's Muslim minority to the country
    A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India Jun 13, 2017.
    As global rates turn, banks in India, Indonesia set to win
    The investors are wagering that banks in India and Indonesia have the strongest loan and profitability profiles to provide returns next year
    US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2022. REUTERS
    Biden, Xi meet as US-China military, economic tensions grind on
    The leaders arrived in San Francisco where they are set to hold their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit
    Rohingya women and children sit at a temporary shelter, as they arrive in Pidie Regency, Aceh province, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2023. REUTERS
    Almost 200 Rohingya arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh
    Several hundred Rohingya arrived in Aceh earlier this year, and massive numbers have died at sea from disease, hunger and fatigue

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp