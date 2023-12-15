Pakistan media ban on Imran Khan trial raises transparency concerns

A Pakistan court has banned media from reporting on proceedings in a closed-door trial of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, raising concerns about transparency ahead of national elections in February.

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been at the centre of a political crisis since his ouster from office in 2022. Khan won the last general election in 2018, a victory his opponents say he achieved with the help of the military, which often plays an outsized role in making and breaking Pakistan governments.

Khan blames his ouster on the military as well, after he fell out with generals over the appointment of the chief of the country's main spy agency.