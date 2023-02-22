China lends Pakistan further $700m to shore up FX reserves

A finance ministry official said the loan was in addition to other facilities that China has already extended to Pakistan. The money could come as early as Thursday, he added.

China Development Bank did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with the IMF as soon as the country completes a series of steps demanded by the lender.

Addressing his cabinet, he said the government was focusing on austerity as a top priority. "Our government will utilise all resources to overcome the crisis," he said.

The receipt of external financing is one of the measures needed before the IMF signs a staff level agreement that will unlock more than $1 billion in funding, that has been suspended since late last year.

"The fact that new money is being committed to Pakistan and old loans are being rolled over despite this, is a sign that the global community is committed to helping Pakistan meet its external challenges," former Pakistani central bank deputy governor Murtaza Syed told Reuters.