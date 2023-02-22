    বাংলা

    China lends Pakistan further $700m to shore up FX reserves

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he is hopeful of reaching a deal with the IMF as soon as the country completes a series of steps demanded by the lender

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 01:12 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 01:12 PM

    Pakistan will this week receive a new $700 million loan from China to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, in another step to help the South Asian nation recover from an economic crisis.

    The credit facility, made through the state-owned China Development Bank will boost Pakistan's forex reserves by about 20 percent and comes as the country is thrashing out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock funds from a $6.5 billion bailout.

    "This amount is expected to be received this week by State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Twitter.

    A finance ministry official said the loan was in addition to other facilities that China has already extended to Pakistan. The money could come as early as Thursday, he added.

    China Development Bank did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with the IMF as soon as the country completes a series of steps demanded by the lender.

    Addressing his cabinet, he said the government was focusing on austerity as a top priority. "Our government will utilise all resources to overcome the crisis," he said.

    The receipt of external financing is one of the measures needed before the IMF signs a staff level agreement that will unlock more than $1 billion in funding, that has been suspended since late last year.

    "The fact that new money is being committed to Pakistan and old loans are being rolled over despite this, is a sign that the global community is committed to helping Pakistan meet its external challenges," former Pakistani central bank deputy governor Murtaza Syed told Reuters.

    SINGLE LARGEST CREDITOR

    Pakistan is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades and its foreign exchange reserves, at their lowest in 10 years, are only enough to pay for less than three weeks' worth of imports. Meanwhile, fiscal adjustments demanded by the IMF are fuelling decades-high inflation.

    The country's international bonds extended their decline on Wednesday with the 2027 dollar-denominated bonds dropping more than 1.2 cents in the dollar to trade just over 40 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

    China is already Pakistan's single largest creditor with its commercial banks holding about 30% of its external debt. The United States, historically a close ally, said this week it was concerned about this debt, and was talking to Islamabad about the "perils" of a closer relationship with Beijing.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman uses an electric sewing machine at her shop, after the government announced a hike in power prices by 66% from today onwards, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Feb 16, 2023.
    Electricity bill increase pushes crisis weary Sri Lankans to the brink
    The power price increase is the latest measure by Sri Lanka to clinch a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund
    Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass is closed.
    Thousands of trucks stuck at Afghan-Pakistan border crossing
    Taliban authorities on Sunday closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan
    Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan Nov 4, 2022.
    Former Pakistan PM Khan gets court protection against arrest
    Cases filed against Imran Khan after his ouster from power range from gathering illegal funds for his political party to inciting violence against state officials
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan
    During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher