Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets

Both Washington and the military deny this.

Khan is currently serving a three-year sentence in a graft case and has been barred from politics for five years.

"Our investigation is collecting evidence to stand a case in a court to indict Imran Khan on charges of leaking official secrets," a security source, who is directly responsible for the investigation, said.

Khan's party's information secretary Rauf Hasan did not respond to a request for comment.

His close aide Zulfi Bukhari, however, said such a charge against Khan would be unconstitutional after the law became controversial with an assertion by President Arif Alvi that he never signed recent amendments to the legislation, which was mandatory.

Khan has formally been arrested in connection with the charges, which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing, the source said.

One of the three aides named in the case, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was arrested on Saturday and sent to the FIA's custody by a court on Monday for four days, his lawyer Intazar Panjutha said.

A copy of the FIA case seen by Reuters said Khan and his aides disclosed the classified documents to unauthorised persons and were "twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains".