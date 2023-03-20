Surveillance nation: India spies on world's largest population

"The goal is to track everyone from birth to death. Anything linked to Aadhaar eventually ends up with the ministry of home affairs, and the policing and surveillance agencies, so dissent against the government becomes very difficult," he added.

The ministry of home affairs did not respond to a request for comment.

The latest iteration of digitisation is Digi Yatra, which was rolled out at the Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports in December. It allows passengers to use their Aadhaar ID and facial recognition for check-ins at airports.

The ministry of civil aviation has said Digi Yatra leads to "reduced wait time and makes the boarding process faster and more seamless," with dedicated lanes for those using the app.

But those who choose to not use Digi Yatra may be viewed with suspicion and subject to additional checks, said Kodali.

The data - including travel details - can also be shared with other government agencies, and may be used to put people on no-fly lists, and stop activists, journalists and dissenters from travelling, as is already happening, said Kodali.

The ministry of civil aviation did not respond to a request for comment.

ATTENDANCE APPS

Some of the lowest-paid public-sector workers in India bear the brunt of the government's surveillance mechanisms.

Municipal workers across the country are required to wear GPS-enabled watches that are equipped with a camera that takes snapshots, and a microphone that can listen in on conversations.

The watches feed a stream of data to a central control room, where officials monitor the movements of each employee, and link the data to performance and salaries.

Authorities have said the goal is to improve efficiency. Workers across the country have protested the surveillance.

In January, the federal government said that the National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) app would be mandatory for all workers under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), after having rolled it out in several states last year.

Women make up nearly 60% of the more than 20 million beneficiaries nationwide who get 100 days of work in a year, and are paid a daily wage of up to 331 rupees ($4).

The new system requires the supervising officer, called a mate, to upload pictures of the labourers when they start work and when they finish, as proof of their attendance, which was marked in manual logs earlier.

But this requires the mate - usually a woman - to have a smartphone and a stable internet connection twice a day, which is near impossible in many rural areas, said Rakshita Swamy, a researcher with the non-profit Peoples' Action for Employment Guarantee.

"If the pictures don't get uploaded, the workers are considered absent, and they don't get paid for the work," she said.