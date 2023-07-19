    বাংলা

    Wall collapse kills 11 workers during heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan

    The victims are construction workers who died when a wall collapsed on them during heavy monsoon rains near Islamabad, police said

    Reuters
    Published : 19 July 2023, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 11:56 AM

    At least 11 construction workers were killed on Wednesday when a wall collapsed on them during heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Islamabad, police said.

    The workers, from a nearby construction site, were inside a makeshift tent set up under the wall to take shelter from the rain when the wall fell on them, police official Zafar Khan said.

    The monsoon last year triggered unprecedented flooding in the South Asian nation, which killed nearly 1,700 people and incurred losses in billions of dollars.

