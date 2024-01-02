Gunmen open fire on villagers in India's Manipur, 3 killed

At least three people were killed and five seriously injured when gunmen in camouflage fatigues opened fire on villagers in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday, as sporadic violence continued in the region.

At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May, following a court order suggesting privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis.

The latest violence was reported from the Lilong area of Thoubal district on Monday when the group in camouflage fatigues opened indiscriminate fire on locals.