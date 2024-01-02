    বাংলা

    Gunmen open fire on villagers in India's Manipur, 3 killed

    At least 180 people have died since fighting broke out between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 05:21 AM

    At least three people were killed and five seriously injured when gunmen in camouflage fatigues opened fire on villagers in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday, as sporadic violence continued in the region.

    At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May, following a court order suggesting privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis.

    The latest violence was reported from the Lilong area of Thoubal district on Monday when the group in camouflage fatigues opened indiscriminate fire on locals.

    "Three people died of bullet wounds while five others are in hospital with multiple injuries," a senior police official told Reuters by phone.

    There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims or the suspected identities of the assailants.

    Authorities have re-imposed an indefinite curfew in Thoubal district and four other adjoining districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur since Monday night.

    Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is among the smallest states in India with a population of 3.2 million people.

    Of its residents, 16 percent are Kukis, who live in the hills and receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education, while 53 percent are Meiteis, who control the more prosperous lowlands.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Dengue deaths top 1,700
    The caseload rose by 110 to 320,945
    FILE PHOTO: A volunteer offers food to a resident after his house got partially submerged following heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, Dec 6, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
    31 killed in floods in India's Tamil Nadu
    Heavy rains paralysed several districts of the state, inundating entire neighbourhoods, days after a cyclone hit India's south-eastern coast
    Police officers stand amidst smoke billowing out from tear gas shells fired to disperse the crowd gathered to demand the removal of the army barricades in Bishnupur district, in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    India's Manipur state buries victims of ethnic clashes
    At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in May
    File Photo
    Bus torched in Motijheel amid blockade
    A seat located at the back of the bus was damaged in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India