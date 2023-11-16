IMF says Pakistan set to receive $700m after review success

The IMF said on Wednesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the first review of a $3 billion bailout, which will unlock $700 million in funding for the country.

Ahead of the bailout in July, Pakistan had to undertake a slew of measures demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including revising its budget, a hike in its policy rate, and increases in electricity and natural gas prices.

The funds to be issued are a second tranche of the bailout, which is subject to an approval from the IMF's executive board.