    বাংলা

    Powerful Indian Hindu group backs government's opposition to same-sex marriage recognition

    However, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the LGBT community 'should have their own private and social space as they are humans and have the right to live as others'

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2023, 03:28 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2023, 03:28 AM

    The ideological parent of India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has backed the government position against recognising same-sex marriage, months after raising hopes with supportive comments on gay rights.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government has opposed recognising same-sex marriage and urged the Supreme Court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.

    Final arguments in the case are due to be heard by a five-judge bench starting April 18.

    "Marriage can only take place between persons of opposite genders, we agree with the government's stance on same-sex marriage," the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Dattatreya Hosabale, a top official of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as saying.

    Hosabale's office confirmed his comments to Reuters.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said in January that the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community "should have their own private and social space as they are humans and have the right to live as others".

    Although Bhagwat had not referred specifically to same-sex marriage, his comments could force the government to reassess its opposition, a junior minister in the federal government and a senior BJP leader had said at the time.

    The RSS, established in 1925, is a powerful Hindu group estimated to have millions of active members across India and overseas. The organisation played a major role in Modi's rise to power.

    India decriminalised homosexuality when it scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in 2018, but it remains a taboo topic in this socially conservative country of 1.4 billion.

    The Modi government has argued that any change to the legal structure of marriage should be the domain of the elected parliament, not the court.

    The Supreme Court started hearing petitions to recognise same-sex marriages after four gay couples stated that without legal recognition, they could not have access to rights such as those linked to medical consent, pensions, adoption or even club memberships.

    RELATED STORIES
    People row their boats in the waters of Dal Lake with the backdrop of snow-covered mountains after a snowfall in Srinagar December 12, 2020.
    How India's BJP tightening its grip on Kashmir
    BJP aims to take control of assembly from Muslim parties, as Pakistan accuses India of marginalising Kashmir's Muslims
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks after releasing India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election manifesto for the April/May general election, in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2019.
    India's BJP retains power with allies in three border states
    In Tripura, the BJP was set to form the government for a second term. In Nagaland, the party managed to retain power in alliance with the NDPP
    Devotees pray during the harvest festival of Thai Pongal, a thanksgiving ceremony in which the farmers thank the spirits of nature, the sun and the farm animals for their assistance in providing a successful harvest, at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka to cut recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023
    The country is battling its worst financial crisis in seven decades and is seeking support from the International Monetary Fund
    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Mar 30, 2019.
    India court to consider cases against BBC documentary block
    The country’s Supreme Court will consider petitions against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of the documentary that questioned Modi's leadership during riots in 2002

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher