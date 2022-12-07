Ruling Nepali Congress party wins most seats, Deuba likely to remain PM

The ruling Nepali Congress party emerged as the single largest party in Nepal's general election last month, winning 89 seats in the 275-member parliament, and its leader Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to retain his post as prime minister.

The five-party alliance led by the Nepali Congress, which has been in power since July last year, won 136 seats, just two short for the 138 required for a majority, a tally of results from the Election Commission showed on Wednesday.