Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation slows to 70.6% in Oct

Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) slowed year-on-year to 70.6% in October after a record 73.7% jump in September, the statistics department said on Monday.

Food inflation was 80.9% in October, while non-food inflation was 61.3%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for nearly a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and a ill-thought out ban on chemical fertiliser implemented last year, which has since been reversed.

"Prices will not go down but they are stabilising," said Rehana Thowfeek, economist at the Colombo-based Advocata Institute think tank.