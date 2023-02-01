At least 14 die in a building fire in India's Jharkhand

At least 14 people, including three children, have been killed in a huge fire in a high-rise residential building in India’s Jharkhand, Hindustan Times reported quoting chief secretary Sukhdev Singh.



Police said 16 people were injured in the blaze which started at Aashirwad Towers in Dhanbad’s Jodaphatak area on Tuesday evening.



The fire was doused after several hours. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.



“The death toll is 14 at present and 11 people are under treatment. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Singh told PTI news agency.