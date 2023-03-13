LGBTQ+ couples in India pin hopes on same-sex marriage case

"People are asking questions and would like to know more about the queer community, things weren't like this when I was a teenager, or in my early 20s," Chakraborty said.

"Marriage equality now seems like the logical next step."

India would join 33 U.N. member states that already recognise gay marriage, according to the ILGA World LGBTQ+ rights group. In Asia, only Taiwan allows it.

Members of India's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community see it as a vital step in their continuing fight for equal rights in the workplace, or when accessing healthcare, housing and other services.

"The question that queer rights activists like me are asking is, why do same-sex couples have to fight harder to ensure legal rights like inheritance, insurance, and adoption?" said Kanav Sahgal, an LGBTQ+ rights activist based in New Delhi.

Adhila said she hoped a decision by the country's top court in favour of same-sex marriage would also help erode widespread homophobia.

"Same-sex marriage is a small, but essential part of this step," she said by phone from the couple's home, saying homophobic attitudes meant everyday life was still "scary".

She said the couple regularly face threats and taunts about their relationship, and both have been estranged from their families since last May's high court ruling.

END TO DISCRIMINATION?

But many LGBTQ+ Indians and activists say marriage equality would be unlikely to bring a swift end to discrimination against sexual and gender minorities in the mainly socially conservative country.

"You can't expect to change the law and expect a change in the behaviours of people who are conditioned to see gender in a binary," said Raghavi, 24, a transgender woman and activist who lives in the capital, New Delhi.

"Transgender people like me are fighting for the right to exist. So for me, marriage is at the bottom of my priority list right now," she said, asking not to use her full name to protect her identity.

There has been outspoken opposition to same-sex marriage since the Supreme Court started hearing the case earlier this year.

On Jan. 6, a group called the United Hindu Front protested outside the court, urging it to throw out the petitions, which it said were "against Indian culture".

A month before, Sushil Modi, a member of parliament from the prime minister's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, called marriage a "sacred bond between a man and a woman".

Besides wider hopes that same-sex marriage would pave the way to greater acceptance, being able to marry would simply mean fulfilling a life goal for many LGBTQ+ Indians.

"I have dreamed about that day ever since I was young," Jhisha, 26, a trans woman based in the southern city of Bengaluru said by phone, asking to use only her first name.

"To be out to all of the world, and marry and live as a trans woman almost seems like an unreachable dream," she said.