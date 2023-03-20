Nepal’s Dahal set to face parliamentary confidence vote

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was set to face a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday after his old coalition allies pulled out of the government over the choice of a new president, one of his aides said.

Dahal, 68, became prime minister in December heading a coalition with the liberal Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and royalists, who left the government last month amid differences over his support for Ram Chandra Paudel, a nominee of the opposition Nepali Congress party, for president.

Paudel has since been elected as the third president of the republic of 30 million people nestled between China and India.