    বাংলা

    Nepal’s Dahal set to face parliamentary confidence vote

    Pushpa Kamal Dahal will face the vote as his old coalition allies pulled out of the government over the choice of a new president

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 04:52 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 04:52 AM

    Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was set to face a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday after his old coalition allies pulled out of the government over the choice of a new president, one of his aides said.

    Dahal, 68, became prime minister in December heading a coalition with the liberal Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and royalists, who left the government last month amid differences over his support for Ram Chandra Paudel, a nominee of the opposition Nepali Congress party, for president.

    Paudel has since been elected as the third president of the republic of 30 million people nestled between China and India.

    It is mandatory for the prime minister to face a vote of confidence in parliament after any ally withdraws support.

    Manahari Timilsina, an aide to Dahal, said the leader had the support of 10 groups and was expected to win the vote in the 275-member parliament.

    "Consultations are continuing with other parties for the formation of a new coalition which is expected to be announced in a few days," Timilsina said.

    Nepal has had 11 governments since it abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic.

    The president is a largely ceremonial head of state.

    RELATED STORIES
    Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, delivers a speech before a confidence vote at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal Jan 10, 2023.
    Nepal's ruling coalition in turmoil
    The prime minister plans to support a presidential candidate from an opposition party which prompts the deputy prime minister and three other ministers to resign
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, takes part in a mass gathering against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb 10, 2021. REUTERS
    New Nepal govt seeks to balance ties with India, China in growth pursuit
    Beijing and New Delhi have poured billions of dollars into aid and investment in Nepal, which is rich in potential to generate hydroelectric power
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, takes part in a mass gathering against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 10, 2021. REUTERS
    Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief becomes PM
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - meaning ‘terrible’ or ‘fierce’
    Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, delivers a speech before a confidence vote at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 10, 2023.
    Communist rift plunges Nepal's ruling coalition into crisis
    Political analysts said Prachanda, whose party controls 32 seats in the 275-member parliament, must face a confidence vote within 30 days

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher