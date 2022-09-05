Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul

Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Police said two people had died in the incident but did not give their identities, while the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, in one of the first such attacks since the Taliban took power last year.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.