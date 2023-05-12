Pakistan anti-graft agency that arrested Imran Khan has wide powers

LAUNCH

The NAB began operations in 1999 under a chairman who was a former army general. It is headquartered in Islamabad, with regional offices in all major Pakistani cities.

WORKING

It is an autonomous body but analysts and politicians say that it has often been used as a tool to crack down on the opposition in the South Asian nation where the army has long held sway on who rules the country.

The agency denies any misuse of its powers.

It has its own investigators, unbridled powers of arrest as well as prison cells to hold suspects. The NAB has prosecutors and judges and runs its own courts, separate from the main judicial system.

Prime Minister Sharif was arrested by the agency and detained for several months in 2020 when he was an opposition leader in Khan's parliament.

It investigates only public office holders and government officials as per law but there have been complaints by businessmen that they have also been investigated and tried.

Investigations and subsequent trials can take months, at times years, and suspects can be locked up during that period.