    বাংলা

    India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

    India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, compared with 1.7% in the 10 years previously

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2023, 04:35 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 04:35 AM

    India is on its way to become the world’s most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.

    The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report, 2023” estimates India’s population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.

    The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said.

    Population experts using previous data from the UN have projected India would go past China this month. But the latest report from the global body did not specify a date for when the change would take place.

    UN population officials have said it was not possible to specify a date due to “uncertainty” about the data coming out of India and China, especially since India’s last census was conducted in 2011 and the next one due in 2021 has been delayed due to the pandemic.

    Although India and China will account for more than one-third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, the population growth in both Asian giants has been slowing, at a much faster pace in China than in India.

    Last year, China’s population fell for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.

    India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, compared with 1.7% in the 10 years previously, according to government data.

    “The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public,” Andrea Wojnar, Representative for UNFPA India, said in a statement.

    “Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm. Instead, they should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are being upheld,” she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man pays the vendor through Paytm, a digital wallet company, after buying a book during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India, January 26, 2017.
    India's digitally connected users lure investors
    For investors, not only new-age Indian tech companies but also traditional consumer firms that are adding digital capabilities offer a route to tap the consumption theme
    A Chinese official adjusts a Chinese flag before the start of a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi, India, Dec 21, 2018.
    India, China spar over visas for their journalists
    The exchange came days after India objected to China renaming names of 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh which China calls southern Tibet and claims as its territory
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Oct 31, 2021. India's Jasprit Bumrah.
    India's Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery
    The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been sidelined since September and missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing IPL
    Commuters watch videos on their mobile phones as they travel in a suburban train in Mumbai, India, Apr 2, 2016.
    New IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism: India
    The Editors Guild of India last week described the move as draconian and akin to censorship

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan