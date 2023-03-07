    বাংলা

    Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan

    The recent attack, which left nine policemen dead, comes as ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 02:45 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 02:45 AM

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing attack in southwestern Pakistan that killed nine policemen on Monday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

    A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in in Sibbi, a city some 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

    "ISIS claims suicide attack in Sibi, Balochistan," tweeted Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks Islamist extremists.

    Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.

    The recent attack comes as ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

