Top UN officials seek to 'water down' bans on women in Afghanistan

The United Nations is pushing the Taliban administration in Afghanistan for more exemptions to its ban on most female aid workers, top UN officials said on Wednesday, while also expressing concern that foreign women working for international organisations and embassies could next be targeted.

Speaking to Reuters during a visit to Kabul, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said that his message during meetings with Taliban officials had been: "If you can't help us rescind the ban, give us the exemptions to allow women to operate."

Last month, the Taliban authorities - who seized power in August 2021 - banned most female aid workers and stopped women from attending university after stopping girls from attending high school in March. Griffiths travelled to Afghanistan after a visit last week by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

Griffiths said some exemptions to the female aid worker ban had been granted in health and education and that there were indications there could be a possible exemption in agriculture. But he said much more was needed, with nutrition and water and sanitation services a priority to prevent severe illnesses and malnutrition during a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"We have not seen the history of the Taliban reversing any edict. What we have seen is exemptions that, hopefully, if we keep pushing them, they will water down those edicts to a point where we will get women and girls back into school and into the workplace," Mohammed told reporters in New York on Wednesday.