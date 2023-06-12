India wrestling chief holds political rally, silent on sexual misconduct probe

Attendees shouted "long live our lawmaker" and "we stand with you" as they gathered for the rally.

Singh, a six-term member of parliament, also runs about 50 private educational centres in and around his political constituency.

He has been the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for nearly a decade. His son is a local lawmaker and also an official at the federation.

The accusations sparked protests by India's top wrestlers and other athletes, at times drawing a heavy-handed response from authorities who briefly detained or forcibly dispersed the participants.

Images of athletes being dragged away and carried off in buses went viral, sparking criticism from leading athletes and opposition politicians. Wrestlers eventually secured meetings with government ministers after threatening to throw their medals into the Ganges River.