A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors

Rescue teams resumed a search on Friday for possible survivors of a massive landslide in western India that killed 16 people and was suspected to have trapped more than a 100.

Thick fog and heavy rain hampered already difficult rescue efforts even further on Friday, Indian television news channels said, more than a day after the incident occurred at midnight on Thursday.

Land gave way in the middle of the night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi in the state of Maharashtra, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses and trapping many who lived there.