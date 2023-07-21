    বাংলা

    A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors

    Thick fog and heavy rain hampered already difficult rescue efforts after the massive landslide which left at least 16 dead

    Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2023, 05:36 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 05:36 AM

    Rescue teams resumed a search on Friday for possible survivors of a massive landslide in western India that killed 16 people and was suspected to have trapped more than a 100.

    Thick fog and heavy rain hampered already difficult rescue efforts even further on Friday, Indian television news channels said, more than a day after the incident occurred at midnight on Thursday.

    Land gave way in the middle of the night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi in the state of Maharashtra, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses and trapping many who lived there.

    Rescue workers recovered 16 bodies before night fell on Thursday and local authorities advised they suspend the search, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, told Reuters.

    "It is not possible to look for people in the dark in such terrain," he said, adding he remained hopeful more could be found alive.

    On Friday, news channels showed visuals of rescue teams, wearing bright orange raincoats and carrying digging tools, trekking up the mountain to the site of the landslide.

    It was estimated that at least 225 people lived in the hamlet, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, told the state assembly on Thursday, adding over 80 had managed to escape. More than 100 people were feared trapped in the debris, media said.

    A wave of extreme heat, wildfires, torrential rain and flooding has wreaked havoc around the world in recent days, raising new fears about the pace of climate change.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman harvests ripened rice in a paddy field at Karunj village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav
    India imposes major rice export ban
    Any cut in shipments could inflate food prices already driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and erratic weather
    People wait in a flooded alley, after a rise in the waters of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, July 14, 2023. © Adnan Abidi, Reuters
    10 dead in India landslide after heavy rain
    The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai
    Children play on a flooded road after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, Jul 8, 2023. REUTERS
    Floods force Indian capital to shut schools, offices
    The city authorities also plan water rationing as the Yamuna river overflowed after incessant rain
    Parubai Govind Pawar, a 55-year-old female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Degaon village in Solapur district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Dec 18, 2015. REUTERS
    Scanty rains diminish India's sugar output
    Lower sugar production in Maharashtra and Karnataka would reduce exports from the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps