    বাংলা

    Six Shia, one Sunni Muslims killed in northwest Pakistan shootings

    The attack happened in a tribal district, which has a majority Shia population who are often attacked by Sunni militant groups

    Reuters
    Published : 5 May 2023, 03:11 AM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 03:11 AM

    Six Shia Muslims, including four teachers and two lower staff were killed in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday in what appeared to be retaliation for an attack shortly before in which a Sunni Muslim teacher was shot dead, officials said.

    Both incidents occurred in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, they said. The area is off limits to journalists and human rights activists, which makes it difficult to verify facts independently.

    Contradictory accounts were given by regional authorities about the motive for the killings.

    A statement from the provincial chief minister's office said it involved a property dispute, but the regional commissioner said sectarian antagonism appeared to be the cause.

    The teacher killed in the first incident was a Sunni Muslim while those shot in the second attack at the school were Shia Muslims, the deputy commissioner, Saiful Islam, said.

    "It is not clear whether the second incident was a reaction to the first one," he said, adding security has been heightened in an area already tense due to sectarian violence.

    The tribal district has a majority Shia population who are often attacked by Sunni militant groups from the local Taliban movement. Sunni militants regard Shias as heretics.

    Local police said they were gathering more information as they investigated the incidents.

    RELATED STORIES
    A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2017.
    Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation
    Annual food inflation in March was at 47.1% and 50.2% for urban and rural areas respectively, the statistics bureau said
    Police officers walk past the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, in Islamabad, Pakistan Apr 6, 2022.
    Pakistan SC directs central bank to issue funds for snap polls
    The latest order deepens a discord between the judiciary and the government amid months of economic and political turmoil
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
    Pakistan reiterates it completed requirements for IMF bailout
    The country has less than a month's worth of foreign exchange reserves and is awaiting a bailout package of $1.1 billion from the IMF
    The Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Sunday, Apr 3, 2022. The institution has often been pulled into the fray of the country’s politics.
    Pakistan rejects SC order to conduct provincial snap polls: speaker
    The court's order says the elections in two provinces should go ahead despite government reluctance to hold the votes now

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain