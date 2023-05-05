Six Shia, one Sunni Muslims killed in northwest Pakistan shootings

Six Shia Muslims, including four teachers and two lower staff were killed in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday in what appeared to be retaliation for an attack shortly before in which a Sunni Muslim teacher was shot dead, officials said.

Both incidents occurred in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, they said. The area is off limits to journalists and human rights activists, which makes it difficult to verify facts independently.

Contradictory accounts were given by regional authorities about the motive for the killings.