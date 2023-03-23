US pick for World Bank, Ajay Banga, to meet with Modi in native India

The US nominee to lead the World Bank, former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, returns to his native India on Thursday, capping a three-week global tour to drum up support and discuss development and climate needs with donor and borrowing countries.

The Treasury said Banga will visit New Delhi on Mar 23 and 24, where his likeness has already been posted on billboards. He will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the minister of finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, and the minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"These discussions will focus on India’s development priorities, the World Bank, and global economic development challenges," the Treasury said in a statement.