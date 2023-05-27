Pakistan's Imran Khan calls for immediate talks amidst stand-off with military

PARTY RESIGNATIONS

Most of Khan's top aides were arrested a shortly after his supporters stormed and set ablaze a number of military installations across the country. Many have been released and shortly after announced their resignations from Khan's party. Dozens of other mid-tier leaders have also left.

Khan said they were being made to resign under duress in a bid to weaken him and dismantle his party. He distanced his party from the attacks on military installations during the unrest that followed his arrest and reiterated a called for an investigation to determine who was involved.

Khan's party members have said they were leaving of their own free will. Many of them cited concerns for their family and health.

The former premier, however, struck a defiant tone, warning that his party's popularity was only rising because of the crackdown and would still win an election whenever it was held. He said he only wanted to talk to take the country out of the current crisis.

A national election is scheduled to be held by November, and polls show Khan remains the country's most popular leader.

Khan had said earlier this week that he would set up a committee to hold negotiations.

He says previous attempts to speak to the country's powerful generals had gone unanswered. The civilian government, a coalition of his political rivals, has not indicated that it was willing to talk as the crackdown on his party continued.