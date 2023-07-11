Death toll from rain-related incidents in north India hits 37, flood expected in Delhi

The death toll from rain-related incidents in north India has gone up to 37 in the past three days as the monsoon caused widespread damage in the region, private broadcaster NDTV reported.
In Delhi, the Jamuna, which breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres late on Monday evening, reached 206.32 metres on Tuesday morning.
Officials said the river breached the danger mark earlier than expected. The Jamuna will swell further in the next 24 hours as Haryana has released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage, NDTV reported.
The high-flood level for the Jamuna is 207.49 metres.
Authorities have started evacuating people from the low-lying areas believed to be vulnerable to flooding. They will be shifted to relief camps and community centres in various parts of the city.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced different measures to tackle the problem of waterlogging, according to NDTV.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said it was for the first time in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall. "The last time it rained as much as this was back in 1982 when there was 169 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. So, this is unprecedented rainfall, and unfortunately, the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall," he said.
The country’s Met office has predicted more heavy downpours for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The Army and National Disaster Response Force have stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations in the affected states in northern India.
Several rivers in the region are in spate. In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water, NDTV reported.
In Himachal Pradesh, which was hit the worst by the heavy rains, landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rain has damaged houses and properties worth billions of rupees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, assuring him of all help and support.
In Uttarakhand, several roads and highways have been blocked due to incessant rains and landslides amid reports of water levels in rivers crossing the danger mark, NDTV reported.
Heavy rain in several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana led to massive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.
In Rajasthan, intense monsoon rain brought normal life to a standstill, flooding roads, rail tracks, and even hospitals. More showers are expected in the state on Tuesday.