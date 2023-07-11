Death toll from rain-related incidents in north India hits 37, flood expected in Delhi

The high-flood level for the Jamuna is 207.49 metres.



Authorities have started evacuating people from the low-lying areas believed to be vulnerable to flooding. They will be shifted to relief camps and community centres in various parts of the city.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced different measures to tackle the problem of waterlogging, according to NDTV.



Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said it was for the first time in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall. "The last time it rained as much as this was back in 1982 when there was 169 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. So, this is unprecedented rainfall, and unfortunately, the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall," he said.



The country’s Met office has predicted more heavy downpours for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.