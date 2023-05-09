Indian court finds two guilty of gang-raping woman during 2013 religious riots

A court in the Northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday found two Hindu men guilty of gang-raping a Muslim woman during communal riots in 2013 and sentenced them to 20 years in prison.

The woman alleged that three men who resided in her village had beaten her up and raped her while also holding her three-month-old son hostage.

"Three men were accused of the crime, but one died during trial. The others have been convicted," a lawyer representing the victim said.