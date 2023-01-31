India sees GDP growth slowing on global weakness

India on Tuesday forecast its economy would grow 6% to 6.8% in the coming financial year, slower than the projected pace for 2022/23 because of likely damage to exports from a global slowdown.

The forecast in the government's annual Economic Survey report is higher than the International Monetary Fund's projection of 6.1%, because the report's finance ministry authors expect strong domestic demand to partly offset global weakness.

The report has been issued, as usual, one day before the government presents its budget for the coming financial year.