    বাংলা

    Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan questioned on graft charges: lawyer

    The questioning comes less than a week after he rejected a summons to appear before the agency, denouncing the allegations against him

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 23 May 2023, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 09:13 AM

    Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday was questioned by an anti-graft agency on corruption charges, his lawyer said, less than a week after he rejected a summons to appear and denounced the allegations against him.

    Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

    Khan was arrested and detained on May 9, sparking widespread protests by his supporters, and raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

    Khan was later freed on bail.

    "He has joined the investigation," said his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, referring to his questioning by officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

    His wife, Bushra Khan, who also faces graft charges, had joined him but only Imran Khan had been questioned as of early Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhry said. She has not commented on the charges against her but Khan has rejected them.

    The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time, but he later fell out with generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.

    Khan, 70, has since then been campaigning for a snap election, with rallies with his supporters across the country.

    The prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan's call for a general election before it is due late this year.

    Khan won widespread popularity among Pakistan's 220 million people with a conservative, nationalistic agenda, and that support has been reinforced more recently by his challenge to the military establishment.

    The recent protests against his arrest saw his supporters ransacking the homes of senior officers and storming army headquarters, posing an unprecedented challenge to the Muslim country's most powerful institution.

    The NAB, which has investigated, put on trial or jailed all those who have served as prime minister since 2008, had on May 18 asked Khan to attend the investigation, but he had declined.

    The NAB had given Khan a May 25 deadline to show up, which could have led to his arrest in case of non-compliance.

    The NAB arrested Khan this month on allegations that he and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through a charitable trust.

    Khan called the allegations "absolutely false, frivolous and concocted" in a statement to NAB last week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Pakistan anti-graft agency that arrested Imran Khan has wide powers
    The agency is an autonomous body but analysts and politicians say that it has often been used as a tool to crack down on the opposition
    Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Pakistan authorities warn Imran Khan to hand over riot suspects
    Khan's arrest and the violence that followed has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million
    Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Pakistan ex-PM Khan's bail extended; supporters face trial in military courts
    The court extended the bail because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023.
    Imran Khan wins bail in multiple cases
    He was granted bail by an anti-terrorist court in Islamabad

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk