    বাংলা

    Thailand warns of high pollution in capital, asks govt staff to work from home

    The authorities order government employees in the capital to work from home for the next two days and urge others to do the same

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 06:12 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 06:12 AM

    Thai authorities warned that pollution levels in Bangkok and surrounding provinces had hit unhealthy levels on Thursday, ordering government employees in the capital to work from home for the next two days and urging others to do the same.

    Air pollution is caused by a combination of crop-related burning, industrial pollution and heavy traffic, and a smoky haze covered the Bangkok's skyline.

    Swiss air quality tracking website IQAir said the level of fine inhalable particles in the city was 15 times higher than the recommended level by the World Health Organization, making it the world's 8th most polluted city on Thursday.

    "It's getting worse because there's too much smoke haze," said motorcycle taxi driver Kornpong Poprakun, 57. "I feel itchy eyes because there's a lot of dust, and breathing isn't easy."

    In a bid to curb traffic pollution, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told staff at the Metropolitan Administration's agencies to work from home and said other employees should also do the same.

    He said some areas of the city had high levels of pollution and authorities were ready to manage the situation.

    The government has offered subsidies to farmers to prevent burning and packages for cheaper electric vehicles while Thai lawmakers are considering a clean air act for transport, business and agriculture to reduce pollution on a wider scale.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023.
    Jailed former Thai leader Thaksin granted parole, PM says
    He was on a list of 930 prisoners who were considered elderly or ill and approved for parole
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes during a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar’s 2021 military coup, outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2024.
    Thailand confident aid effort will lead to Myanmar crisis dialogue
    A new Thailand-led humanitarian initiative aims to pave the way for talks between warring camps in military-ruled Myanmar, an official said
    Smoke pours from the wreckage site after a small plane crashed into and demolished a mobile home, with authorities reporting several fatalities in Clearwater, Florida, US, Feb 1, 2024 in a still image from video.
    3 die in Florida plane crash
    A small plane crashed into and demolished a mobile home in Clearwater, authorities say
    Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat gestures on the day Thailand's Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on his media shareholding case, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 24, 2024.
    Thai court clears ex-PM hopeful of violating election law
    Pita Limjaroenrat survives the first of two cases targeting the anti-establishment opposition Move Forward Party

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps