Indian child marriage arrests leave teen brides in the lurch

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

A few miles away from Sarkar's home, Gulsona Begum said her security guard husband was detained on Feb. 7 just two weeks after they married, saying his arrest had left the family penniless and facing an uncertain future.

"My father-in-law is physically handicapped and we have no source of income now with my husband in jail," Begum said at her house in the village of Amlipukhuri.

She said she was 18, but police say she is still a minor and has no documents to prove her age.

"Now that he has been arrested, he will most probably lose his job," she said. "We are managing to eat for now with the help of our neighbours and relatives ... but I don't know what will happen to us."

Fearing arrest, several men have fled to neighbouring states, leaving their teenage wives at home, village residents said.

Defending the state's approach, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Tuesday that no cases of child marriage had been reported since the police operation began.

He said that of the 3,047 people arrested so far, about 251 have been granted bail.

There have also been questions about whether the crackdown targeted Assam's Muslim community, which accounts for about a third of its 34 million people.

Most of the arrests took place in districts with a large Muslim population, said human rights lawyer Taniya Sultana Laskar.

Sarma, a prominent figure in India's ruling Hindu nationalist party, has said action was being taken against people irrespective of their faith.

He has cited the state's maternal mortality rate of 32% among girls married before 18, which is higher than the country's average of 23.3%, government health data shows.

MUTUAL SUPPORT?

Back in Radhanagar village, Sarkar's father-in-law said his son's arrest had forced him to question his decision to encourage the marriage, thinking it would be a mutual support for the two families.

"Pinku's mother is a domestic help and ... lost her husband young. We had no woman in the house after my wife died. So it was a solution for both our families' problems as I saw it," he said.