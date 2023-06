Indian PM Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on Jun 22

US congressional leaders on Friday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate on June 22, one of the highest honours Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.

"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

The speech would be Modi's second to a joint meeting of the US legislature, a rare honour for a leader once denied a visa to enter the United States over human rights concerns.