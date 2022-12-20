Pakistani forces retake anti-terrorism centre seized by militants

Pakistani security forces retook a counter-terrorism interrogation centre on Tuesday two days after Islamist militants seized it, security sources told Reuters, but the fate of hostages inside remained unclear.

Security forces were still looking to clear the entire compound after launching the operation to free the hostages from the Pakistani Taliban militants who snatched interrogators' weapons and took their captives on Sunday.

Six security officials and several detainees were inside the centre, said the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

"The operation is being concluded and there is no more resistance ... the security forces have entered into the compound," one security source said.