10 die, 20 injured in India train compartment fire

The coach was booked by a group of people. It was detached and parked at the Madurai Stabling line and was scheduled to return to Lucknow after reaching Chennai on Sunday.



"While the coach was parked, some members of the party in the private party coach were using the illegally smuggled cooking gas cylinder unauthorisedly for preparing tea/snacks, which caused the fire,” according to the statement.



Most of the passengers were able to get off the coach after detecting the fire. Some passengers had been already down at the platform.



Families of the dead victims will be paid Rs 1 million each.