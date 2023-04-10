Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta: police

Four people were killed and fifteen injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.

"The injured numbers reached fifteen, and four dead,” Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta hospital, told Reuters. He added that the dead included one woman, while two women were injured.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.