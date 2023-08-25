Inflation hurting Modi, but still likely to win India's 2024 polls

National elections are due by May 2024, though several state polls are expected to be held before then.

Promising change, Modi swept to power in 2014, and he has consolidated his hold since with welfare economics, a focus on boosting infrastructure and aggressive Hindu nationalism.

Rivals say the government has ensured that the BJP's line dominates mainstream newspapers, television news channels and social media with its combativeness, often drowning out critical voices.

India's sticky retail inflation hit a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, pushed by soaring food price inflation which rose to 11.5%, its highest in more than three-and-a-half years.

India is the world's fastest growing large economy but an unemployment rate that has stayed around 8% in recent months is considered a major challenge.

Economists say India needs to create 70 million new jobs over the next 10 years but only 24 million will likely be created.

The India Today survey, conducted twice a year, said 59% of the more than 160,000 people polled between July 15 and Aug. 14 said they were satisfied with the performance of Modi's government, down from 67% in the previous survey in January.