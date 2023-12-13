Security breach in Indian parliament, man jumps into lawmakers' area

A man jumped into the lawmakers' area of the lower house of India's parliament on Wednesday, in a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of a deadly attack on the complex.

TV channels showed a man wearing a black jacket jump from the visitors' area into the lawmakers' seating area, climbing over tables of lawmakers.

White and yellow coloured smoke could be seen in the chambers in a photograph posted on social media by a lawmaker and shown on India Today TV channel.

Lawmakers told TV channels that the intruder shouted some slogans they could not make out and there was a sound and some smoke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in parliament at the time.

India Today said the intruder had smoke cans hidden in his shoes and lawmakers fled the chambers as the cans released smoke.