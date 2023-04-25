Modi's BJP courts India's rising election power: Women

Failure could cede ground to its arch rival Congress, the party of former premier Indira Gandhi and her daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi, as it seeks momentum for a comeback.

The representation gap is one stark example of the deep inequalities still facing women in India, the world's most populous nation, where equality advocates say a deeply entrenched patriarchy has defied the rapid pace of economic development and modernisation.

Women have a raw deal from birth. Female newborns - considered of lower value by some families - are more likely to die than male babies, while girls are more likely to drop out of school than boys, according to the UNICEF. The unevenness runs all the way to corporate boardrooms, where women made up fewer than one in 20 CEOs in 2021, a Deloitte report found.

Increasing the number of women in India's corridors of power will "definitely be a game-changer" electorally and socially, said Vanathi Srinivasan, the lawmaker chosen by Modi to lead the BJP's charge towards equal representation.

The BJP aims to nominate women candidates for about a third of the 543 seats that will be up for grabs in the lower house of parliament in the summer of 2024, she told Reuters, detailing plans that haven't been previously reported.

The party also plans to recruit more than 900 women into positions within its internal staff, seeking to have at least one-third female representation at every level of management, Srinivasan added, with the jobs coming from a combination of new roles and those vacated by retirees.

A key gauge of success will be whether the BJP can improve on its lopsided record, with only 42 women currently among its 303 MPs in the lower house.

"Despite economic growth, Indian women's participation in the country's politics has not kept pace," said Christophe Jaffrelot, a professor of Indian politics and sociology at King's India Institute in London.

"The BJP will have to prove that they really believe in giving women political opportunity, the numbers will do the talking."

Some critics of the BJP also say that if it was fully committed to equality, it could pass a bill to reserve a third of seats in the lower house of the parliament for women before the 2024 election, as it enjoys a majority. The party declined to comment on this option.

INTERNAL REPORT: WOMEN DESPONDENT

The BJP's equality overhaul has been informed by private polling conducted by the party which found the rising female voter turnout was driven by increased political awareness among women in both rural and urban areas, according to Srinivasan.

"Thousands of female voters during the survey stated they felt despondent as women were given a smaller share in power despite making a significant economic contribution," said the 52-year-old, who declined to go into further detail on the report's findings because they are confidential.

Reuters interviews with six other senior women politicians in the BJP identified the biggest roadblock to change as a lack of will among socially conservative party officials at state and district level, where politicians typically begin their careers.

They said the issue had become apparent in the run-up to a string of elections for state assemblies being held this year, adding that on several occasions Modi and other national leaders had scrapped candidature lists that didn't include any women.

Phangnon Konyak, who became the first female lawmaker in the upper house of parliament from the northeastern state of Nagaland last year, said that during the selection process local political leaders often questioned her ability to focus on the election because she is a single mother.

The men would often ask her, "Why don't I sit at home, take care of my child or get married?"