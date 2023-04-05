Pakistan raises key rate to record 21% to curb crippling inflation

"A majority of the high frequency indicators already depict negative growth and a massive slowdown in the economy," Abbas said. "An aggressive rate hike won't be of much help."

EXTERNAL FRONT

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to unlock its next loan tranche worth around $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement reached in 2019.

In early March, the central bank raised its key rate by 300 basis points to 20%, exceeding market expectations, in what many saw as a bid to ensure the release of bailout funds.

In its statement, the SBP said an early conclusion of the ninth review of the IMF program was critical to rebuilding foreign exchange reserve buffers.

Analysts said the governor of the SBP stated in a private briefing that principal repayments of $4.5 billion remained due during the last quarter of the fiscal year, which ends on Jun 30.

Of that, $2.3 billion will be rolled over, while repayments of $2.2 billion are payable, the analysts said. Most of the repayments are multilateral and bilateral with $100 million in commercial loans.

As Pakistan bids to avoid a possible default on foreign obligations, the only help so far has come from longtime ally Beijing, through a $1.8 billion refinancing and a rollover of $2 billion in March.