India's 'mini-demonetisation' may have political motivations: Jefferies' Chris Wood

India's "mini-demonetisation", via the withdrawal of 2000-rupee currency notes, has no monetary policy implications but may have political motivations, said Jefferies' Chris Wood.

In his weekly 'GREED & Fear', Wood said the note withdrawal is "officially being rationalised on the anti-corruption angle".

"But there is also a political motivation on the part of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government in terms of opposition parties' funding activities. Elections are financed in India by godowns stuffed with cash," he wrote.